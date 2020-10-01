Lions activate Jayron Kearse, waive Ty Johnson

Getty Images

The Lions announced they have activated safety Jayron Kearse.

Kearse returns after serving a three-game suspension for violating the substance abuse policy.

Kerase, a seventh-round choice of the Vikings in 2017, signed with Detroit in the offseason. He played 62 games with five starts in his four seasons in Minnesota.

He has 79 tackles, an interception and eight pass breakups in his career.

Johnson, a sixth-round choice in 2019, played two games this season. He saw action on five offensive snaps and 24 on special teams.

He played all 16 games with one start last season.