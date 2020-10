Getty Images

The Lions lost longtime punter Sam Martin in free agency this offseason, but they’ve found what appears to be a solid replacement.

Punter Jack Fox was named NFC special teams player of the month for September.

He leads the league with a 53.1-yard average, with a 51.1-yard net average. Seven of his 13 punts have been downed inside the 20.

It also continues a good week for the Lions special teams, after kicker Matt Prater picked up the weekly award yesterday.