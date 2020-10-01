Marlon Humphrey credits his dad, Bobby Humphrey, for paving his way to the NFL

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey signed a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension today, and at his press conference to announce the signing, he credited his father, former NFL running back Bobby Humphrey, for getting him to this point.

Marlon Humphrey got emotional as he recounted today how his dad didn’t take it easy on him in childhood, but always showed him the path to his dreams.

“My dad has kept me in line. Since I was young, I told my dad I wanted to pay in the NFL and he never let me slip,” Humphrey said. “Things I wanted to do, he was able to tell me no and didn’t really show an explanation, but as I grew older I was able to understand why he did those things. He coached me when I was younger, he’s been everything for me along with my mom. So I really thank him a lot for what he’s done and I hope one day I have a family and I can treat my daughters and sons the way my dad has treated me and my brothers and sisters.”

Bobby Humphrey was a Pro Bowler for the Broncos in 1990, and sounds like a Pro Bowl dad as well.