Maryland governor optimistic about fans at Ravens, Football Team games

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team and Baltimore Ravens both play in Maryland, and so far neither has had fans in the stands, beyond guests of players and team staffers, this season. But that could change soon.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com that the state’s low infection rate makes it likely that both teams can have fans this season.

“I’m hoping that as we move along, our health metrics in Maryland are terrific, better than most places in the rest of the country. We don’t want to do anything to put people in danger but I think that we can find a way to bring some fans back in safely to watch the game,” Hogan said. “I think it’d be more exciting.”

Hogan sees football as fundamentally lacking something if it’s played in an empty stadium.

“I miss having fans, I miss being a fan. I usually go to games in Washington and in Baltimore every season,” the governor said. “It’s just not the same, you watch it on television and you still see some pretty good football but it’s missing something without the fans.”

Soon, that may change in Maryland.