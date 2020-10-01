Matt Nagy: It’s not hard to wear your mask all the time

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy says the situation surrounding the Titans is a reminder to every NFL team to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Nagy said today that the Titans’ positive tests, which forced the postponement of this week’s planned Pittsburgh-Tennessee game, has strengthened his resolve to make sure his team is complying with every recommendation for reducing the spread of the virus — particularly the recommendation to wear masks at all times.

“I think it just reiterates the importance of all of us always having the masks on,” Nagy said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN. “When you really think about it, it’s really not that hard to put a mask on. Just wear your mask and wear it all the time. It’s not hard.”

Nagy is right: It’s not hard to wear a mask, and wearing a mask is the simple, easy thing that everyone can do to slow the spread of the virus.