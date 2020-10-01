Mike Vrabel hopes Titans can return to work Monday or Tuesday

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel found out on Thursday morning that his team will not be playing at all in Week Four and told reporters on a videoconference from his home that he knew that was a possibility if more members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Two more people did test positive ahead of the league’s decision to reschedule for later in the year and Vrabel called that “smart and safe” because the health of everyone in the organization is a top priority. Vrabel said he was encouraging players to “mentally recover” and “find a way to do something to stay active,” although he added a reminder to players that they shouldn’t be staying active on their own.

“I reminded them to not gather with each other until we can find a safe way to enter back into our building. Hopefully that can happen Monday or Tuesday,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel said the team will conduct daily COVID-19 tests until Monday and then “will wait to see what the league does and how we will approach” getting ready for a scheduled Week Five game against the Bills. With testing continuing and incubation times varying, any plans for next week will continue to be written in pencil for some time.