NFL requiring enhanced, supplemental protocols for Titans, Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings returned to practice Thursday under new enhanced, supplemental protocols that the Titans also will have to implement when their team facility reopens.

Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com reports that the league sent a memo to all teams Thursday about post-exposure protocols. It currently applies only to the Vikings and Titans.

“There is one simple rule to remember: Act as if every person you come in contact with has a COVID infection and take appropriate precautions,” Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, wrote in the memo.

The measures include required face coverings or Oakley face shields for everyone on the practice field, including players, with “no exceptions.” Masks are required at all times for rehabbing players.

Players also must wear gloves during practice aside from the quarterbacks on their throwing hands.

All meetings are virtual and “when possible, activities will take place outdoors or in large, open spaces.” Only 10 people are allowed in the weight room at a time.

In addition, the memo states that “no team or player gatherings or group football activities will be permitted away from the facility.”