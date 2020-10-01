NFL suspends Chase Harrell six games for PED violation

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended tight end Chase Harrell for six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Harrell currently is on the team’s practice squad.

He becomes eligible for reinstatement on Friday, Nov. 6, following the 49ers’ Week Nine game against the Packers.

The 49ers signed tight end Daniel Helm off the Buccaneers’ practice squad earlier this week with veteran tight end Jordan Reed expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an MCL injury.

Harrell signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie from Arkansas.