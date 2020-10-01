Phillip Lindsay, Davontae Harris inactive; Jamison Crowder will play

Getty Images

The Broncos won’t have running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) or cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) tonight against the Jets.

Both are among the team’s inactives.

Lindsay hurt his foot in the season opener and was listed as questionable to return after missing the past two games. Harris was questionable with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) and outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quadriceps) previously were ruled out. Quarterback Blake Bortles, guard Netane Muti and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam also are inactive.

Defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan, who signed Wednesday, is active.

The Jets will have receiver Jamison Crowder, who was questionable with rib and knee injuries.

Their inactives are quarterback James Morgan, receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle), cornerback Quincy Wilson, safety Ashtyn Davis (groin), safety Marqui Christian, linebacker Jordan Willis (ankle) and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd.