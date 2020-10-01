Ravens sign Marlon Humphrey to a five-year extension

Getty Images

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens have struck a deal that should keep the 2017 first-round pick in Baltimore for quite a while.

The Ravens announced on Thursday morning that they have signed Humphrey to a five-year contract extension. The Ravens did not announce any other terms, but PFT has confirmed, via a league source, that the deal has a total value of $98.75 million.

Humphrey will be paid $37 million of that money by March 2021 and the deal has $67 million in guarantees overall. The deal continues a run of new deals for cornerbacks as Jalen Ramsey, Tre'Davious White, Byron Jones and Darius Slay have all landed contracts this season.

Humphrey has 150 tackles, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a half-sack in 49 regular season games for the Ravens.