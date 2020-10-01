Report: Phillip Lindsay unlikely to play Thursday night

Getty Images

The Jets are expected to get wide receiver Jamison Crowder back in the lineup on Thursday night after he missed a pair of games with a hamstring injury, but it looks like things will break the other way for Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay.

Lindsay hurt his foot in the season opener and was listed as questionable to face the Jets by the Broncos on Wednesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Lindsay is unlikely to play in Week Four.

The Broncos prepared for that possibility by promoting running back LeVante Bellamy from the practice squad ahead of Thursday night’s game.

Bellamy would join Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman as backfield options in Lindsay’s absence.