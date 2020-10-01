Russell Wilson cooks up NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

There were questions heading into the 2020 season about whether the Seahawks would let quarterback Russell Wilson cook more often than in past seasons and the answer has been a resounding yes.

Wilson has carried the Seahawks to a 3-0 start by posting some of the best numbers of his career. He has completed 79-of-103 passes for 925 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception during Seattle’s season-opening winning streak. He has turned in back-to-back five touchdown performances in wins over the Patriots and Cowboys.

The NFL named Wilson the NFC’s offensive player of the month for September as a result of those performances.

It is the first time that Wilson has taken home the monthly honor and the start to the season has plenty of people thinking this could also be the year that Wilson gets his first MVP votes since entering the NFL.