Sam Darnold injured on first quarter sack but returns

Sam Darnold appeared to be seriously injured on a first quarter sack. Fortunately, he returned after missing only four plays.

Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson, who missed sacking the Jets quarterback on a 46-yard touchdown run, slammed Darnold into the ground. Darnold landed hard on the unforgiving turf at MetLife Stadium, which drew criticism from the 49ers after a litany of injuries over two weeks.

Johnson’s hit did not draw a penalty, and FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira said on Twitter the hit was legal.

“He was swung down and not lifted up and driven into the ground. No reverse suplex here,” Pereira, the NFL’s former supervisor of officials, wrote.

Darnold stayed in for a handoff to Frank Gore before running off the field, his arm hanging. He headed to the locker room but returned quickly.

Joe Flacco, active for the first time this season, replaced Darnold. It is the first time Flacco ever has played in a game as a backup.