Stefon Diggs likes the way the Bills are using him

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t always happy with the way the Vikings used him in recent years, but his first weeks playing games with the Bills have led to no such complaints.

Diggs has caught 20 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the team’s 3-0 start and he’s done it by moving around the field a lot. Diggs has made 12 catches as an outside receiver and eight while playing the slot after catching 12 passes in that role for the Vikings last season.

Some of that has to do with a greater fondness for multi-receiver sets in Buffalo, but it appears any explanation for the approach would work just fine for Diggs.

“I’m definitely happy I get to play many different spots,” Diggs said, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. “I think it also helps other guys as far as other receivers being in different spots, because we got some guys who can play some exceptional football. And we’ve got some young guys stepping up as well. It’s kind of hard to keep tabs on everybody, whether I’m drawing a lot of attention or whether I’m not. If I am, hopefully I can get a guy open.”

The Bills’ offensive approach has been fruitful for many players as seven different receivers have caught touchdowns from Josh Allen thus far this season. Diggs’ presence and the team’s willingness to move pieces around the board have combined to make for quite the start in Buffalo.