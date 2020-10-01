Stephen Gostkowski named AFC special teams player of month

Getty Images

Stephen Gostkowski didn’t start the season the right way, but he knows how to finish.

The Titans kicker was named AFC special teams player of the month for September, after his impressive run of three straight games with game-winning field goals.

Gostkowski missed his first three field goals and an extra point in the opener against Denver, but bounced back to hit the game-winning field goal, and has hit nine straight field goals since.

That included late winners against the Jaguars and Vikings. He’s the first kicker since the 1970 merger to hit game-winning field goals in the final two minutes of his team’s first three games.

It’s his fifth player of the month award in his career, the first four coming during his time with the Patriots.