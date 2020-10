Getty Images

T.J. Watt earned more than bragging rights over his big brother in September.

The Steelers outside linebacker was named AFC defensive player of the month, for the job he did leading his team to an undefeated start.

In three games, he has 3.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, nine tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass defenses and an interception.

He had 2.5 sacks against the Broncos, but has continued to make plays. It’s his second monthly award, after winning last November.