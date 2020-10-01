Steelers-Titans game will not be played in Week Four

Posted by Josh Alper on October 1, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
We learned on Wednesday that the Titans and Steelers would not be playing as scheduled on Sunday.

On Thursday, we found out that the two teams will not be playing at all in Week Four.

The NFL announced that the game will be rescheduled until later in the season. The league said the decision was made after one more Titans player and one other team personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. There were eight positive tests on Tuesday and one other player tested positive on Wednesday.

The league’s statement also said that the Titans facility will remain closed until further notice.

No word was given on when the league might look to play the game, but Week Seven looks like a good bet. The Titans are scheduled for a bye that week while the Steelers are set to play the Ravens. Baltimore and Pittsburgh both have scheduled byes in Week Eight, however, and they could move the Ravens bye up a week to account for this week’s change in schedule.

  3. The league should of reduced the season to 12 Games September October November and December plays Games that have to be rescheduled and January February Bubble teams that are in the playoffs and Superbowl.

  5. It is terrible when these teams effectively lose their bye week after spending most of the week prepping rather them healing.

    I remember the 08 Ravens had this happen vs the texans in week 2 and they made the afc title game as a wild card team so by the time the game was played the Ravens played 18 straight weeks.

  8. So because the Titans screwed up, the Steelers have to play 13 games in a row. The NFL should have made other plans for something like this, including extending the season by a week or two at the end for make up games. Amd if it takes 2 weeks quarantine, how can the Titans play even next week?

  10. “The NFL should have made other plans for something like this, including extending the season by a week or two at the end for make up games.”

    ————————————–

    Of course. That’s why they pay Roger Goodell the big bucks.

  11. Just play the games as scheduled with the players who are available at that time. Treat Covid positive players as if they are injured.

  12. If this schedule change is made, it’s completely unfair to the Steelers, who did nothing wrong, in the following ways:

    1. Steelers do not get a real Bye week (have been practicing all week for a game on Sunday)
    2. Steelers play 13 games in a row
    3. Steelers play 3 game straight on the road
    4. Steelers play their primary division rival (Ravens) after the Ravens get a bye week

    I thought teams exanded practice squads for this very reason? Titans not having a tight ship should not affect other teams! Field a team or forfeit…

  13. They should not be allowed to leave the hotel except when they go home and their families need to limit interaction as well. They want to have the game then players need to take proper precautions or face severe penalties (suspension). They are being paid so much, they can stay in. Or maybe not, as the kid from Cleveland told us, “You can’t just stay in the whole day.” Ok then do not play and let someone else who is willing to listen take the pay. My guess is someone from the Titans interacted with someone outside or decided to go out.

  15. I think the team with the positive tests should still have to play (obviously without the players who were positive). Treat it like they are injured, and get the “next man up”. Look at Oakland, who recently broke protocol by attending an event maskless. Why should Oakland’s opponent have to endure the consequence of altering their schedule due to the irresponsibility of the opponent. It is up to the team to enforce protocols at all times.If they break protocol, they, and they only, should have to deal with the consequences

  16. Wasn’t the point of the expanded rosters and looser practice squad rules to avoid this situation? They really should have built in more flexibility with a second bye.
    What if the Titans are still getting positive cases next week? What if one of their future opponents has an outbreak and things have to be reshuffled again? There are going to be competitive disadvantages no matter what is decided.

  17. Its a good wakeup to the player to continue playing it tight and self-policing.

    The reality is, if you don’t unnecessarily go out and about, and you keep your mask on for essential activities, you’re unlikely to get it.

    The issue here is that someone in the Titans, staff or player, likely slipped. We don’t yet know who or how or why, and probably will never know – but the rest of the league better keep it tight. Now is not the time for anti-science stances. Wear your masks. And keep your non-essential activities to a minimum.

  18. Prediction: As more teams have positive tests and games get canceled they will have no choice but to change strategy. I think they will shift playoff ranking to percentage based vs overall wins. Moving games works now but wont work when 3 or 4 teams test positive. It is what it is, enjoy what we have.

  19. The Titans didn’t do anything wrong. A player could have got the virus pumping gas or buying groceries. Who knows? There zero evidence of any Titan players being unsafe in any manner. Unlike the Raiders. No need to blame our team, because your team could be impacted next.

  20. How is this possible? The NFL really never considered how to ensure the game could be played if a handful of players on one team tested positive? Embarrassing lack of planning by the NFL here given how long they had to prepare and the examples from other pro sports leagues like MLB, who completed a season without a bubble.

  21. I saw Taylor Lewan get interviewed about 10 days ago on the Pat McAfee show from the Titans facility. His little buddy Will Compton was banging on the window of the room Taylor was in. Will had no mask on and was obviously walking all around the facility like that. What a moron. And Taylor is no better.

    The Titans should get hefty fines for obvious failures to comply with protocols.

