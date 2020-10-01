Tua Tagolvailoa misses practice with an illness

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared on Wednesday’s injury report, but for reasons unrelated to the hip injury that derailed his final season of college football.

Tagovailoa missed practice due to an illness. The illness isn’t believed to be COVID-19 — otherwise, he’d be on the COVID-19/reserve list.

“This is not a false positive,” coach Brian Flores said Wednesday. “We’ve been through the protocols. We test every day. We’re confident saying it’s not COVID-related.”

Flores possibly meant to say it’s not a false negative. Regardless, Tua will continue to be tested, non-COVID illness or not. If he has it, the Dolphins eventually will find out that he does.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick playing well, Tua’s illness isn’t a major issue. With Fitzpatrick taking so many hits, however, the Dolphins may need Tua, at any given moment.