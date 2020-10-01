Vikings reopened facility Thursday

Getty Images

The Vikings closed their facility on Tuesday after the first round of positive COVID-19 tests in Tennessee because they played the Titans last weekend, but they are ready to get back to work.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said on Wednesday that the team expected to reopen on Thursday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have done exactly that. They have had no positive tests of players or team personnel this week and are set to practice on Thursday.

The reopening comes with enhanced protocols that include rapid point of care testing before entering the building to provide further protection against an infected person spreading the virus around the team.

Tennessee’s game against the Steelers was postponed to later in the season on Thursday, but the Vikings remain set to face the Texans in Houston on Sunday.