Zach Ertz: Contract isn’t even in my thought process

Tight end Zach Ertz was looking for a contract extension with the Eagles before the start of the regular season, but the two sides reached an impasse that kept talks from moving forward.

Ertz expressed frustration with that last month. He said he wants to remain with the Eagles for the long term but wasn’t certain “that feeling is mutual” based on what he heard from the team.

On Thursday, Ertz said that he has put his desire for a new deal aside in order to keep his focus entirely on football.

“Once the games started, my sole focus has been on trying to find ways to win football games and get open on time for Carson and be a great teammate, and since the season started I think I’ve done that. . . . In regards to the contract, that’s not even in my thought process,” Ertz said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Ertz has opened the season with 15 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. He is currently signed through the 2021 season.