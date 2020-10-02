49ers putting Dee Ford and Jordan Reed on IR

Getty Images

The 49ers are going to add to their considerable list of players on IR.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers are putting defensive end Dee Ford and tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve.

Ford’s been out since his neck/back issue flared up prior Week Two. Even if they think this is a short-term issue, he’d miss at least the next three weeks.

The 49ers are thin up front after losing Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to torn ACLs.

Reed’s expected to miss six to eight weeks with an MCL sprain, though that news comes at a time when starting tight end George Kittle‘s returning after missing the last two weeks with a knee injury.