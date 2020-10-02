Adam Gase: A lot of questions to answer on Sam Darnold’s shoulder

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold declared himself fine after hurting his right shoulder in Thursday night’s loss to the Broncos, but the team is still figuring out the plan for Week Five and beyond.

Head coach Adam Gase called Darnold’s injury a sprain and said on Friday that the team is still assessing the best way forward in regard to practicing and playing.

“We’re still kind of evaluating that, seeing what our options are, seeing how it’s going to be for practice, games,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We’ve got a lot of questions to answer there. . . . He doesn’t feel real great today. We’ve just got to kind of see what our management program is going to be with him, how does that look with practice compared to games. We just have a lot to go through.”

Joe Flacco completed a pair of passes while Darnold was being evaluated on Thursday night and would likely step into the starting lineup if Darnold isn’t able to go against the Cardinals next week.