Adam Gase remains the Jets coach

Posted by Mike Florio on October 2, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
The best gig in sports media is the radio host, for a variety of reasons. One key reason is this: The radio host can become a reporter from time to time, without the accountability that goes along with it.

If the radio host who breaks news is right, the radio host gets to take a victory lap. If the radio host who breaks news is wrong, the radio host can say that the radio host was merely passing along what the radio host heard from an otherwise reliable source.

That’s currently relevant because a radio host broke the news this week that, if the Jets lose to the Broncos, New York coach Adam Gase will be fired. (Not could be or may be or would be or should be but will be.) The Jets lost to the Broncos, and Gase wasn’t fired.

But, hey, the radio host was merely passing along what the radio host heard from an otherwise reliable source.

The broader question is whether an in-season coaching change will happen for the Jets, eventually. Look at the schedule. The Jets will be the underdogs in every game they play until their Week 11 bye (Arizona, at Chargers, Bills, at Chiefs, Patriots, at Dolphins). If they lose the next six games and enter the bye at 0-10, what happens?

“I know we’re working to get this thing right,” Gase told reporters after the game when asked to explain what he’d say to fans who want him to be fired now. “I mean, I’m not happy about this. I mean, I know we can play way better than this. I know we can not beat ourselves and do the things we’re doing.”

Gase inherited a horrible roster, one that G.M. Mike Maccagnan was haphazardly building from the outside in, not the inside out. G.M. Joe Douglas has tried to change that in his relative short time on the job. It will take more time to make that happen.

That said, rebuilding doesn’t provide a blank check to be non-competitive. The Panthers are rebuilding, and they’ve played well every week. In the NFL, a rebuilding is more like a remodeling; you’ve got to be able to live in the house while the improvements are happening.

Currently, the Jets’ house is uninhabitable. At some point, that won’t be sustainable. Whether it’s at the bye week or at the end of the season, something better than what the Jets have done needs to happen over the course of the next 12 games or the Jets could be changing contractors for a remodeling project that could result in owner Woody Johnson returning from the United Kingdom and plunging a detonator on the entire structure.

8 responses to “Adam Gase remains the Jets coach

  1. I am sort of sick of talk show host and reporters who say, “an anonymous source says”. Usually means that reporter is making it up.

  3. Joe Douglas hasn’t been so hot either. He did score big on the Adams trade which was an absolute coup, but his odd signings and overpayments are on him.

    Douglas publicly enabled Adams and gave him leverage as a “Jet for life”. But, stupid Pete Carroll bailed him out on that one.

    The Becton pick was not good either. He was popped for roids and they still drafted him and now he’s predictably hurt.

    Walking from Robbie Anderson, not finding a way to deal Bell, bringing i Osmele, overpaying Mosley, etc. Huge gaffes so far. The only good news is cap space, but that much of it means you suck. You also can’t just start repeating the same things the other gms did which is to go on these awkward shopping sprees every 3 years and build your base via FA. It does not work. It’s like they are so jealous of BB, they won’t mirror what he’a done for 20 years.

    They keep whiffing so badly in some capacity in the top 10 of drafts.

  4. Jets are a hot mess. Their defensive coordinator should be coaching MMA not football.

  5. Case should be fired and let Williams become the temporary HC. He’s filled that roll before and the team will play hard for him.

  7. In this Covid season without fan attendance, poor play will have little impact upon total revenue as no seats will be sold if they were 16-0 or 0-16. Essentially, the staff has a free pass regarding the revenue they generate.

    Teams can do 3 things over the course of a season:
    Worsen
    Stay the same.
    Improve.

    You can keep your job if you show that the team is improving each week. After watching last night’s game, the Jets have a long way to go to even show improvement.

  8. Gase has got to go. All the stories about his interactions with players are horrible. He’s a very good coordinator, but he clearly doesn’t have the leadership ability to build a winning culture. They are going to move away from him, so no time like the present. Darnold needs a totally different offense, built around him that uses his legs more given hw well he throws on the run. I think if he rolled out similarly to what McVay designs for Goff it would be more successful than scrambling around in the pocket.

    Time to move on. Holding on to Gase any longer is a waste.

