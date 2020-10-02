Adam Gase says Sam Darnold has sprained shoulder

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold made an early exit during Thursday night’s game after being slammed to the ground, and he then made a fairly quick return.

Despite speculation that Darnold may have a broken collarbone, he doesn’t. Coach Adam Gase told reporters after the game that Darnold has a sprained shoulder.

Darnold performed well despite the injury. That doesn’t mean he won’t have issues from the shoulder as the next few days unfolds. Otherwise, Joe Flacco — who briefly replaced Darnold — could end up getting more playing time.

For the night, Darnold completed 23 of 42 passes for 230 yards, with no touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also set a franchise record for a quarterback with 84 rushing yards, the most on the team for the night by 54 yards.

The Jets host the 2-1 Cardinals in Week Five.