Adam Gase: We’re working to get this thing right

Getty Images

Word before Thursday night’s game was that Jets head coach Adam Gase’s future with the team wasn’t dependent on getting a win over the Broncos and that turned out to be a good thing for Gase.

The nine-point margin of defeat was the smallest of the 2020 season, but it came against an injury-riddled team with quarterback Brett Rypien throwing three interceptions in his first NFL start. The Jets committed 11 penalties, including six personal fouls, but still rallied to take a fourth quarter lead that they promptly blew in the final minutes.

“We’re working to get this thing right. I’m not happy about this,” Gase said in his postgame press conference. “I know we can play way better than this. I know we can not beat ourselves and do the things we’re doing.”

It’s hard to imagine that anyone would argue with that assessment of the Jets, although many of those people might argue that the repetitive nature of losses like this make the case that it is time for someone else to be at the helm of the team.