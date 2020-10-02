Bears signing Lamar Miller to the practice squad

Getty Images

Lamar Miller has worked out for several teams, but he has remained unsigned. Until now.

The Bears are signing the running back to their practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The team placed Tarik Cohen on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.

Chicago had room for Miller, who worked out for the team earlier this week, after elevating Artavis Pierce to the active roster.

David Montgomery and Cordarrelle Patterson are the only other running backs on the roster with carries for the Bears this season. So Miller likely gets a chance to play at some point this season.

He played for Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in Miami and for running backs coach Charles London in Houston.

Miller, 29, tore his ACL in the 2019 preseason and missed last season.