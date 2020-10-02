Bengals rule out Geno Atkins

Getty Images

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins last played a game Dec. 29 of last year. He will have to wait at least one more week to make his 2020 debut.

The Pro Bowler returned to practice this week, his first practices since injuring his shoulder in training camp. He was limited in all three days of work.

The Bengals have ruled him out of playing Sunday.

The team also will go into Week Four without defensive tackle Mike Daniels (no injury) and linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion). Slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs/hamstring) is doubtful after getting in only limited work Thursday and missing Wednesday and Friday’s practices.