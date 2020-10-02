Bill O’Brien says Will Fuller is fine

Getty Images

The Texans added wide receiver Will Fuller to their injury report on Thursday in a move that made those aware of Fuller’s lengthy injury history wonder if he will play against the Vikings this weekend.

Fuller was listed as limited with a hamstring injury, but head coach Bill O’Brien expressed little concern that Fuller would be unable to play come Sunday.

“Will is going to be fine, wanted to give him a little rest. He’ll practice today,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Fuller leads the team with 12 catches and 166 receiving yards, so his presence in the lineup would be a welcome one for a Texans team that is trying to win its first game of the season. A final injury report for the week will come later on Friday.