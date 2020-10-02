Cardinals sign Justin Murray to two-year extension

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have signed offensive lineman Justin Murray to a two-year contract extension. It will keep Murray under contract through the 2022 season.

Murray, 27, has played only 22 offensive plays and 16 on special teams this season, appearing in all three games.

He played a career-high 14 games, with 12 starts, with the Cardinals last season after being claimed off waivers from the Raiders. Murray helped the Cardinals finish the 2019 season with the NFL’s 10th-ranked rushing offense (1,990 yards) that averaged a single-season franchise-record 5.03 yards per carry (second in the league).

Murray entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with Denver in 2016 out of the University of Cincinnati. He has spent time on the active rosters of the Bengals and Raiders in addition to the practice squads of the Broncos, Buccaneers and Saints during his career.