Chargers rule out four for Bucs game

Getty Images

The Chargers will be without four starters Sunday against the Buccaneers, including the right side of the offensive line.

According to Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, the Chargers have ruled out quarterback Tyrod Taylor (chest), wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), and right guard Trai Turner (groin).

Bulaga and Williams left with their injuries during last week’s loss to the Panthers.

The Chargers listed four more as questionable, including safety Rayshawn Jenkins (groin), linebacker Nick Vigil (groin), and offensive linemen Tyree St. Louis (concussion) and Storm Norton (knee), while running back Justin Jackson was cleared from the report.