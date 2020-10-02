Chris Jones is questionable with groin injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs had only one player with a limited practice Friday. They have only one player with a designation this week.

But that one player is a big name.

Defensive end Chris Jones is questionable with a groin injury that limited him in all three practices this week.

Jones played 37 snaps in Monday night’s win over the Ravens. He averaged nearly 90 percent of snaps in the first two games before that dipped to 70 percent Monday night.

Still, Jones was disruptive with two sacks, two forced fumbles and five tackles.

Defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring), offensive guard Andrew Wylie (illness), receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) are off the report and good to go.