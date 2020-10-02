Colts rule out T.J. Carrie, Michael Pittman Jr.

Getty Images

The Colts have ruled two players out for Sunday’s game against the undefeated Bears.

Coach Frank Reich announced that cornerback T.J. Carrie and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. have been ruled out already.

Carrie popped up on the injury report Thursday, when he was limited with a hamstring injury. The return of Rock Ya-Sin, who has missed the last two games with an illness, will help provide cover in the secondary.

Pittman’s out after he had surgery Monday to relieve the pressure from compartment syndrome, and he’s expected to miss some time.

Reich said the team hasn’t decided whether to bring back tight end Trey Burton and defensive tackle Sheldon Day from injured reserve, after they returned to practice this week.