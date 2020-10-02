Daily COVID-19 testing continues until further notice, includes bye week testing

Getty Images

This week’s outbreak of COVID-19 inside the Titans organization has offered a reminder that the virus remains something that the NFL has to be vigilant about if they are going to complete this season.

One of the key ways the league has addressed that is by testing players, coaches and other team personnel on a daily basis. In a memo to teams on Friday, the league announced that they have agreed with the NFL Players Association to continue that testing on all days but gamedays until further notice.

The league also announced that the testing protocol will remain in place during bye weeks. Players and coaches will be required to submit specimens on a daily basis and will be required to remain in the team’s home area during those weeks.

The memo reiterates that there is a $50,000 fine for missing a test without prior authorization and a one-game suspension for missing two tests. If anyone does miss a test without authorization, they will need to have five negative tests taken 24 hours apart before being allowed back in the team facility.