Jets’ penalties gave Broncos seven first downs, most in NFL this season

Getty Images

The Jets did everything in their power to hand the Broncos Thursday night’s game, including handing the Broncos more first downs on penalties than any team has gained so far this season.

In all, the Broncos picked up seven first downs off Jets penalties, which is the most penalty first downs in any game this season. It’s been more than a full year since any NFL team picked up seven first downs by penalties; the last time it happened was September 26, 2019, when the Eagles gave eight penalty first downs to the Packers.

The Jets committed a whopping six personal fouls, and in all the Broncos accepted 11 penalties and picked up 118 yards.

Jets coach Adam Gase acknowledged after the game that excessive penalties are one of the many problems he and his team are facing right now. He and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams need to get that problem fixed, if there’s any chance of salvaging this season.