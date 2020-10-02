Jimmy Garoppolo out again for 49ers

Getty Images

For the second week in a row, Nick Mullens will be the starting quarterback for the 49ers.

Jimmy Garoppolo will miss Sunday night’s game against the Eagles as he continues to recover from a Week Two ankle injury, the team has confirmed. Mullens, who played very well in Week Three, will again start in Garoppolo’s place.

Also out for the injury-plagued 49ers are running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and tight end Jordan Reed. The 49ers did get some good injury news, as tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are both back and expected to play.

Despite their long list of injuries, the 49ers are seven-point favorites against the Eagles.