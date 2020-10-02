John Harbaugh says he hasn’t heard from NFL about not covering face

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Referees Association was not happy about Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s lack of a face covering when he aired his displeasure with calls by the officiating staff during the team’s Week Three loss to the Ravens, but their complaints to the league apparently haven’t led the league to contact Harbaugh.

Four coaches were fined for not wearing face coverings earlier this season, but Harbaugh said on Friday that he hasn’t heard anything from the league about having his gaiter down around his neck during the Monday night game.

“I understand that we’re all chasing perfection,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We try to be as perfect as we can. It’s a pretty hard standard to hold other people to. But you try to do the best you can. That’s all I really have to say about it.”

The league has not explained why some coaches and their teams have been fined for not wearing the masks and why others have not received the same disciplinary response.