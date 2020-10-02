Kliff Kingsbury calls DeAndre Hopkins a gametime decision

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said he’d bet on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins playing against the Panthers on Sunday, but no one’s writing him into the lineup just yet.

Hopkins missed his third straight day of practice with an ankle injury. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team would make a Sunday call on Hopkins’ status while noting that the big picture will be factored into their decision about this weekend.

“I don’t think we’ll know until Sunday,” Kingsbury said, via Kyle Odegard of the team’s website. “We’ll see how he feels. If he can go, he’ll go, but we don’t want to put him out there — it’s early in the year — if he isn’t feeling his best.”

Hopkins leads the league in catches and receiving yards, so the Cardinals would surely like to see him feeling his best in as many games as possible. We’ll find out how that impacts their decision-making shortly before kickoff on Sunday.