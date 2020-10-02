Landon Collins named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFLPA announced on Friday that Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins has been named their Community MVP for this week.

Collins is being honored after distributing 1,500 meals, gift cards and other items to single-parent households in Virginia and Washington D.C. in September. Collins’ foundation has been running a weekly meal delivery program since April across those two areas as well as in Maryland.

“It’s an honor and blessing to be named NFLPA Community MVP,” Collins said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to use my platform for change and make an impact in the lives of these families.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Collins’ foundation and helped set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise more money. Collins will join the year’s other Community MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award.