Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin out this week

The Buccaneers practiced without running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Chris Godwin all week and they will take on the Chargers without them this weekend as well.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced that both players will be out for Sunday’s game. Fournette is dealing with an ankle injury while Godwin, who missed Week Two with a concussion, hurt his hamstring.

Fournette’s absence should lead to more work for Ronald Jones. The impact of Godwin’s absence will be affected by the team’s decision about Scotty Miller‘s status.

Miller was able to do some work at Friday’s practice after missing the first two days of the week with a hip injury. He’ll likely be listed as questionable as Arians said the team will see how he is on Saturday before making a call.