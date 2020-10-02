Lions cancel November ticket package, unsure when fans will return

Getty Images

The Lions had initially planned to have fans back at Ford Field in November. Those plans have now been changed.

Today the Lions informed fans who had bought tickets to the three November home games that they are canceling those sales as they remain unsure when fans will be able to return in Detroit.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has prohibited indoor gatherings of 500 or more people and has said that she will not make an exception for sporting events.

It’s still possible that the Lions could have fans in November, and there would be particular interest in having some in attendance for the annual Thanksgiving game in Detroit. But the team is in wait-and-see mode to find out whether the state will allow that to happen.