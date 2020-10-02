Michael Thomas among six Saints out for Lions game

Getty Images

As it turns out, Michael Thomas appearing at practice wasn’t a promising sign.

The Saints just released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Lions, and their star wide receiver was among six players ruled out.

Thomas had practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but apparently wasn’t sufficiently recovered from his high ankle injury to return.

The Saints also ruled out five other starters: Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, tight end Jared Cook (groin), defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe), and guard Andrus Peat (ankle).