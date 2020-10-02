NFLPA to conduct “thorough review” to see whether Titans outbreak was “avoidable”

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel recently said that no one bears blame for the COVID-19 outbreak within his team. The NFL Players Association isn’t willing to reach that same conclusion.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA plans to conduct a “thorough review” of the Tennessee outbreak, with one of the goals being determining whether the incident was “avoidable.”

Vrabel’s position notwithstanding, the reality is this: Either the protocols weren’t good enough or they weren’t properly followed. The mere fact that the virus got in shows that there’s a flaw in the design and/or the execution of the various applicable processes.

Here’s hoping the NFL, the NFLPA, and/or the Titans can figure out what happened. In the ultimate pass/fail test, the system failed in Tennessee. The more that everyone involved realizes what did or didn’t occur, the more likely something like this won’t happen again.