No injury designation for Odell Beckham after full practice

Wide receiver Odell Beckham was added to the Browns injury report on Thursday, but he’s set to be in the lineup on Sunday.

Beckham was listed as a limited participant due to a back injury, but he returned for a full practice session on Friday. The Browns did not give him an injury designation, which leaves him on track to play against the Cowboys.

It’s less clear if the team will have cornerback Denzel Ward (groin). He has been listed as questionable after limited practices the last two days. Defensive end Olivier Vernon (abdomen), center Nick Harris (illness), left guard Joel Bitonio (back), and linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) are also questionable.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder), linebacker Tae Davis (elbow) and defensive end Adrian Clayborn (hip) have been ruled out.