Raiders list Henry Ruggs as doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

It looks like the Raiders will be without both their rookie receivers this Sunday against the Bills.

Third-round pick Bryan Edwards has been ruled out due to the foot and ankle injuries that kept him out of practice all week. First-round pick Henry Ruggs is dealing with knee and hamstring issues and also missed all three practices, but the team tagged him as doubtful to play.

Ruggs missed last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Cornerback Damon Arnette, who was also a first-round pick, is out with a thumb injury and head coach Jon Gruden indicated he’s headed for injured reserve. Arnette is expected to miss many weeks due to the injury.

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and wide receiver Rico Gafford (hamstring) join Ruggs in the doubtful category.