Report: Danielle Hunter has cervical spine disc herniation

The Vikings have not exactly been forthcoming about defensive end Danielle Hunter‘s injury. When Hunter began missing practices in August, coach Mike Zimmer classified it as a “tweak.”

When the Vikings placed Hunter on injured reserve, General Manager Rick Spielman expressed optimism Hunter could return after missing three games. Hunter will miss a fourth game Sunday, and, on Friday, Zimmer would not allow more than Hunter went to New York this week to get a second medical opinion.

When asked if Hunter has a neck injury, Zimmer said, “I don’t know.”

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports that Hunter has a cervical spine disc herniation. Cronin said despite what the Vikings have said publicly, they expected the injury to keep Hunter out 6-8 weeks when he went on IR on Sept. 9.

The Vikings remain optimistic Hunter will return at some point this season.

The team ruled out cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) for Sunday’s game against Houston. He also missed last week’s game.

The Vikings will see the return of cornerback Cameron Dantzler after he missed two games with a rib injury. They ruled out cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring).