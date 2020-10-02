Report: Noah Fant’s ankle injury considered minor

Getty Images

Broncos tight end Noah Fant wasn’t around for the end of Thursday night’s win over the Jets because he was carted to the locker room after hurting his ankle.

It reportedly won’t be long before he’ll be able to get back on the field, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Fant’s injury is considered to be a minor one.

Fant had five catches for 35 yards before leaving the game. The 2019 first-round pick has 19 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the entire season.

The Broncos also lost wide receiver KJ Hamler to a hamstring injury during the win. The 2020 second-rounder also missed the opener with hamstring issues.