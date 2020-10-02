Getty Images

Ron Rivera returned to practice Friday.

The Washington coach, who is undergoing cancer treatment for squamous cell carcinoma, missed Wednesday’s practice. He left Thursday’s practice near the end, but before it was over, because of the effects of chemotherapy.

He will coach Sunday, likely getting an IV either before the game or at halftime.

“The last few days have been a bear,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN, “so I slowed it down and tried to take care of myself and pay attention to what my body is telling me, which I have to do. You can’t get ahead of yourself. I probably shouldn’t have been out there Thursday. It did really sneak up on me and whack me pretty good.”

Rivera said he “feels fine.”

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has taken over Rivera’s head coaching duties when Rivera has missed practices or team meetings.