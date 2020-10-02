Sam Darnold says he’s “fine”

Getty Images

Of all the things the Jets have to worry about, it appears “replace starting quarterback” is off the list.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Sam Darnold said he was “fine” after taking a hard shot to his right shoulder in the first quarter of last night’s loss to the Broncos.

Head coach Adam Gase described it as a shoulder sprain, and Darnold said he had no hesitation in returning to the game.

“I’ve had something similar, so I wasn’t too worried,” Darnold said. “Once they told me I could go out there again, I started to get excited.”

Darnold admitted it was “painful,” but he only missed four snaps — with Joe Flacco making his Jets debut. He finished the game 23-of-42 for 230 yards, and ran for a 46-yard touchdown.

The Jets have an extra few days for him to recover, before they play the Cardinals on Oct. 11.