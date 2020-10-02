Steelers to play Titans Week 7, Ravens Week 8

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has juggled the schedule to allow the Steelers and Titans to play this season after their game scheduled for Sunday had to be postponed.

The league announced today that the Steelers-Titans game that was postponed because of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak will now be played in Week Seven on Sunday, October 25. Week Seven had previously been the Titans’ bye week.

The Steelers had been scheduled to play the Ravens in Week Seven but will now play the Ravens in Week Eight. In the original schedule, Week Eight was both the Steelers’ and Ravens’ bye week. The Ravens’ bye is now Week Seven, and this week will be considered the Steelers’ and Titans’ bye.

Both Steelers-Titans and Steelers-Ravens are scheduled to take kick off at 1 p.m. ET and be televised on CBS.

11 responses to “Steelers to play Titans Week 7, Ravens Week 8

  2. Screw the Ravens again because it’s Pittsburgh. Tennessee should forfeit and it goes as a loss or play with those who aren’t sick.

  3. you can only schedule with what you know. Will this work-maybe-maybe not.

    However with a pandemic happening they are doing the best they can.

    There will be more ‘unfair’ decisions made. Just the way it is.

  4. Steelers got jobbed. They prepared all week for a game Sunday, so they didn’t get the benefits of a known bye week – players would have been home relaxing most of the week.

  5. Very unfair to the Steelers. Obviously, the Titans screwed up and now the Steelers must play 13 games in a row. Something else should have been done.

  6. The league is pretty lucky this worked out this way, I don’t think the shuffling will work out so well if another team has an outbreak.

  7. Steelers fans and Ravens fans need to stop whining about this. We all knew this kind of things could happen to any team, so just tough it out and deal with it.
    I mean, get real. NFL teams play tough schedules all the time. Playing on Thursday and Monday nights (because of the short week after playing on Monday nights) are not easy, either, but teams have been doing that for years.
    One point no one is mentioning is that this virus can happen to anyone at any time and any place. It doesn’t mean that Titans players or club members went out of their way to get it. So let’s not rush to judgement about that until such time as the facts show otherwise.

    Nah, they got it right.

    This one was easier fix then the next time this happens. As teams start to have their natural byes this is going to be an issue.

    Their should’ve been at least one “blank” week added to the end of the season to make up these postponements which always seemed inevitable.

  11. This sets a very bad precedent. They should have simply played the game with the players that are available

