Steelers to play Titans Week 7, Ravens Week 8

Getty Images

The NFL has juggled the schedule to allow the Steelers and Titans to play this season after their game scheduled for Sunday had to be postponed.

The league announced today that the Steelers-Titans game that was postponed because of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak will now be played in Week Seven on Sunday, October 25. Week Seven had previously been the Titans’ bye week.

The Steelers had been scheduled to play the Ravens in Week Seven but will now play the Ravens in Week Eight. In the original schedule, Week Eight was both the Steelers’ and Ravens’ bye week. The Ravens’ bye is now Week Seven, and this week will be considered the Steelers’ and Titans’ bye.

Both Steelers-Titans and Steelers-Ravens are scheduled to take kick off at 1 p.m. ET and be televised on CBS.