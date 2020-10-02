Steve Keim: I’d bet DeAndre Hopkins plays Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has missed both of the Cardinals practices this week with an ankle injury, but General Manager Steve Keim expects to see him on the field against the Panthers this Sunday.

Hopkins has missed two games over the course of his career and one of those was because the Texans were resting players before the playoffs last season. Keim noted that history during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 and said he’d bank on having the wideout in the lineup.

“Hop knows his body better than anybody,” Keim said, via the team’s website. “When you look at his history, the fact of the matter is he just doesn’t miss football games. If I was betting on Hop, I’d bet he’d go, but only he knows his body.”

The Cardinals will practice once more on Friday and they’ll issue injury designations for Hopkins and others in the afternoon.